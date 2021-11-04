Pulse: Nov. 4-Dec. 1, 2021

Ongoing

Will Ambrose: The Forest. The exhibition includes more than 80 paintings, sound and video installations, tactile sensory elements, and passages on the nature of time and change by Flagstaff artist William Ambrose. Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.

OBJET TROUVÉ from Margeaux Bestard. More than 23 new pieces of work that Bestard created while guiding in the Grand Canyon over this last season will be on display. Opens Nov. 5 and will be on display through the month. Open Monday-Saturday from noon-5 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. 14 N. San Francisco St.