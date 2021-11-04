Pulse: Nov. 4-Dec. 1, 2021

Ongoing
VARIOUS EVENTS
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Will Ambrose: The Forest. The exhibition includes more than 80 paintings, sound and video installations, tactile sensory elements, and passages on the nature of time and change by Flagstaff artist William Ambrose. Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
West of the Moon Gallery:
OBJET TROUVÉ from Margeaux Bestard. More than 23 new pieces of work that Bestard created while guiding in the Grand Canyon over this last season will be on display. Opens Nov. 5 and will be on display through the month. Open Monday-Saturday from noon-5 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. 14 N. San Francisco St.
The HeArt Box:
“Downriver: Wanderings Through the Grand Canyon” by Lauren Sarantopulos. Paintings that convey the artist's love of the Grand Canyon. Opening reception Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. On display through Nov. 27. Free. 17 N. San Francisco St., Suite 1B.
Thu/11.4
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Orpheum Theater:
KJACK Presents: Battle of the Bands. Showcasing some of the best bands from the Arizona music scene. At the end of the night the audience can text to vote for their favorite band and the winners will receive prizes. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show. $8. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St. 928-779-1919.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St., 928-779-1919
Fri/11.5
MUSIC EVENTS
Prochnow Auditorium:
Japanese Breakfast with SASAMI. Indie rock band headed by Korean-American musician, director and author Michelle Zauner. 8 p.m. $20 general admission. Free to NAU students with student ID. 317 W. Dupont Ave.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
First Friday ArtWalk. Art galleries and businesses in historic Downtown Flagstaff open their doors with special art exhibitions, performances, live music, treats and more. 6-9 p.m. Free.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Co-Vids: An Arts in Flagstaff Series. Video series designed to showcase artistic collaboration and build new community relationships in Flagstaff. Over the last year, the artists have been working hard to create, film and edit five unusually paired collaborations. The videos will then be presented individually with a short Q&A with the artists after each video. Masks required. Proof of negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours or full vaccination required. 7-9 p.m. Tickets available on a donation basis at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/11.6
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Charley Crockett Share. With Joshua Ray Walker. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $24. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Exit 0. Acoustic act playing popular rock covers with vocalists, amazing harmonies, rhythmic guitars, harmonica and Latin percussion. 8:30-11:30 p.m. $5. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Flagstaff Brewing Company:
Katie Mae & the Lubrication. With the Foxy Blues. 10 p.m. Free. 16 W. Rte. 66.
Sun/11.7
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Viking It Yourself Class with Emma. Create a balanced charcuterie board for the holiday. 21+. 4 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Mon/11.8
MUSIC EVENTS
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Mayday with 1 Ton of Potluck. 21+. 8 p.m. $20. 22 W. Historic Rte 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/11.9
MUSIC EVENTS
Pepsi Amphitheater:
Blackberry Smoke. American rock band from Atlanta. Doors open at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. Advanced tickets $35 and $18 for Coconino County residents. 446 Fort Tuthill Lp.
Kitt Recital Hall at NAU:
NAU Faculty & Friends Chamber Music Concert. 7:30 p.m. General admission $15, $10 for seniors and NAU employees, NAU/CCC students free. 1115 Knoles Dr. https://ce.nau.edu/course/school-of-music/
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Adult Spelling Bee at the Mead Hall. 21+. Sign-up at 5 p.m. and contest starts at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte.66.
Wed/11.10
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N. Leroux St.
Liberal Arts Building at NAU:
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Das Leben der Anderen. The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester celebrates award-winners from across the globe in nine different languages. Das Leben der Anderen is the beautiful and heartbreaking 2006 Oscar-winning film set under the surveillance state of Soviet-era Germany. Film in German with English subtitles. Masks required. 7 p.m. Free. 705 S. Beaver St. https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series
Thu/11.11
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Coconino Center for the Arts:
Slaid Cleaves and Robbie Fulks. Masks required. Proof of negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours or full vaccination required. Doors 7 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. $25 in advance. $30 at the door. 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St.
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St.
Fri/11.12
MUSIC EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Devon Baldwin. The Runaway Tour. Bay-area native Devon Baldwin is a singer and songwriter who creates dreamy, sensuous pop songs with forward-thinking electronic production. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. Tickets are buy one, get one free at $13. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Kitt Recital Hall at NAU:
NAU Chamber Orchestra Concert and Lecture Recital. 7:30 p.m. General admission $15, $10 for seniors and NAU employees, NAU/CCC students free. 1115 Knoles Dr. Tickets at nau.edu/cto.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/11.13
MUSIC EVENTS
Kitt Recital Hall at NAU:
NAU Guitar Studio Recital. In-person and online. 4:30 p.m. Free. 1115 Knoles Dr. https://ce.nau.edu/course/school-of-music/
Firecreek Coffee Co.:
Viper Club with This Modern and Sorry X. 7:30 p.m. $10. 22 W. Historic Rte 66.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Hellzapoppin Circus SideShow Revue. World-renown theatrical Rock-N-Roll circus thrill-show where some of the deadliest stunts in live entertainment are performed to loud, crowd-pleasing musical tracks. 18+ Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $22. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Sun/11.14
MUSIC EVENTS
Ardrey Memorial Auditorium at NAU:
NAU Wind Symphony Concert. 3 p.m. General admission $15, $10 for seniors and NAU employees, NAU/CCC students free. 1115 Knoles Dr. Tickets at nau.edu/cto.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Viking It Yourself Class with Nichole. Use natural dyes to create your own custom clothing and pillowcases. 21+. 3p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte.66.
Mon/11.15
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/11.16
VARIOUS EVENTS
Cline Library at NAU:
CAL/SBS Film Series: Tó éí ’iiná até (Water is Life). Q&A session with filmmaker Deidra Peaches to follow the film. The Novemer slot of the film series celebrates Native American Heritage Month with a free screening of a documentary looking at how water affects the lives of some native people in our area. Masks required. 7 p.m. Free. 1001 Knoles Dr. https://nau.edu/cal/film-series/
Wed/11.17
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Liberal Arts Building at NAU:
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Benvenuto Presidente! The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester celebrates award-winners from across the globe in nine different languages. Welcome, Mr. President the 2013 Italian comedy film directed by Riccardo Milani and starring Claudio Bisio. Film in Italian with English subtitles. Masks required. 7 p.m. Free. 705 S. Beaver St. https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N Leroux St.
Thu/11.18
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Karaoke night. Every Thursday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Charly's:
S.E.Willis and Roger Smith play Blues, Boogie and Americana music. 6:30-9 p.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux
Gopher Hole:
Basement Beatz. 10 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $5. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Drag me to PRISM. Hosted by PRISM, a LGBTQIA+ club at NAU. Drag kings and queens are turning up onstage, so turn up for them! All attendees under 16 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. Students $11, general admission $16. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Fri/11.19
MUSIC EVENTS
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
HE$H The World is Yours tour with BOMMER and ZIA. Dubstep. 18+. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $23. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/11.20
VARIOUS EVENTS
Orpheum Theater:
Jester Comedy & The Orpheum Presents: Comedy on The Main Stage. A night of Anger Management Comedy hosted by local comedian and producer JC Anderson! Featuring local and touring comedians, including Matt Walker, Eric Sobczak and Daniel Bridge-Gadd. 18+. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 7 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show. Advanced tickets $15, $20 at the door. 15 W. Aspen Ave.
Mon/11.22
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Wed/11.24
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N Leroux St.
Fri/11.26
VARIOUS EVENTS
Downtown Flagstaff:
Slack Friday. Avoid waking up at 5 a.m. to wait in crowded lines at big box stores for Black Friday. Instead, sleep in, have a mimosa and shop local during Slack Friday! Full list of discounts and specials to be released. 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Museum Club:
Fifty-cent Friday. DJ playing Country and Top 40 hits. $.50 select drafts, $3 select pitchers, $3 domestic bottles, $4 import bottles $3 wells. $5 cover. Every Friday 8 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Sat/11.27
MUSIC EVENTS
Museum Club:
Zoo Keepers. The Museum Club's house band playing all your favorite Country hits. 8:30 p.m. $5. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Mon/11.29
MUSIC EVENTS
Yucca North:
The Toasters, 2 Tone Lizard Kings and Bowcat. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination required. 21+. 7:30 p.m. $12. 15 N. WC Riles Dr.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Open mic night. Every Monday from 6-9 p.m. Free. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Tue/11.30
VARIOUS EVENTS
Cline Library at NAU:
CAL/SBS Film Series: A Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Sing-Along! The CAL/SBS Film Series concludes its celebration of films turning 50 with a free sing-along of this classic children’s film. Masks required. 7 p.m. Free. 1001 Knoles Dr. https://nau.edu/cal/film-series/
Wed/12.1
MUSIC EVENTS
Charly's:
Wednesday night Blues. Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene. Every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m. $10. 23 N. Leroux St.
VARIOUS EVENTS
Museum Club:
Dime beer night. Every Wednesday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. 3404 E. Rte. 66.
Drinking Horn Mead Hall:
Trivia. Every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Free. 108 E. Rte. 66.
Brews & Cues:
Team trivia. Wine prizes for each round and compete for the grand prize. Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Free. 11 S. Beaver St.
Liberal Arts Building at NAU:
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: 8 Femmes. The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester celebrates award-winners from across the globe in nine different languages. The film series wraps up for the year with the award-winning 2002 French dark comedy musical film, 8 Women, a raucous murder mystery with holiday flair and an all-star cast. Film in French with English subtitles. Masks required. 7 p.m. Free. 705 S. Beaver St. https://sites.google.com/nau.edu/gellcenter/events/global-film-series
Uptown Pubhouse:
Team Trivia. Teams of up to six people. Drink specials, delicious grub from the pub, and prizes galore. Registration starts at 7 p.m. and trivia runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Free. 114 N Leroux St.