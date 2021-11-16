Meet Marie Judy, the jewelry maker behind Petrichora Handmade

MJ: I take what I know about the individual and their specific tastes and try to design a piece that reflects their personal vision. I have a variety of gemstones to choose from that I have acquired over the years and can make any type of piece with them. I can also make pieces out of a client’s personal stones. I have many different design elements in my portfolio that I can bring into a piece. Regardless of the design, I craft each piece with care and they are all one-of-a-kind.

NAML: Out of all your jewelry, which one would you recommend as a gift for someone?

MJ: It depends on who is giving the gift and whom they are giving it to. Simply-designed pieces seem to be the ones that my clientele chooses the most often. I try to make a wide variety of pieces to choose from that appeal to different types of tastes.

NAML: When you’re not jewelry making, what do you like to do in your spare time?