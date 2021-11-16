Meet Marie Judy, the jewelry maker behind Petrichora Handmade

If you visited the Flagstaff Urban Flea Market or any other market this summer, chances are you've seen the wares of Petrichora Handmade and the jewelry maker behind it, Marie Judy.
Judy's one-woman jewelry business showcases her work as a skilled metalsmith. Her pieces blend warm gemstones like labradorite, amethyst and turquoise with stunningly hand-shaped mixed metals to create understated statement pieces.
Northern Arizona's Mountain Living spoke with Judy about her craft, what inspires her and the importance of supporting local artisans:
Northern Arizona's Mountain Living: To start, tell us a bit about yourself. How did you first get into jewelry making?
Marie Judy: My mother worked as a jeweler when she was my age and she encouraged me to take a class in basic metalsmithing when I was in my early 20s. I really enjoyed the process and have always loved working with my hands, so in 2017 I decided to go take an eight-week hand fabrication workshop at Penland School of Craft in North Carolina. In the past year, I had the opportunity to take it more seriously and make it my full-time gig.
NAML: What inspired the name Petrichora Handmade?
MJ: It's a word that describes the fresh, earthy smell after a rain storm. Every place has it's own unique petrichor. The scent of the Arizona desert takes me back to my childhood. The smell reminds me of my connection to the earth and the desert.
NAML: Do you have any staple jewelry pieces you wear?
MJ: I’m usually always wearing a couple of silver chains with a pendant, simple hoops or post earrings. I also wear lots of rings. I love pieces with different types of gemstones and have never worried about things matching too much. The only pieces I usually keep are the ones I’ve made a mistake on. For rings I know I would love to wear, I intentionally try to make them in a size that’s not my own…or else I would keep them all!
NAML: Where do you draw your inspiration?
MJ: I can’t quite put my finger on the source of my inspiration. Every piece is different. I like to try different techniques and have never been one to really plan things out. I think artists or people that work from home can agree that a work environment affects your productivity. Mine is a humble shed. I live off the grid, surrounded by cinder cones. I usually have the door propped open so I can see the sky and smell the fresh air. There isn’t much noise out there besides the chirping of birds and the sounds of my dog, Cinder. I am immensely grateful for this unostentatious space. I am awed by the beauty of the high desert.
NAML: You specialize in creating custom jewelry. How do you turn a customer’s idea into reality?
MJ: I take what I know about the individual and their specific tastes and try to design a piece that reflects their personal vision. I have a variety of gemstones to choose from that I have acquired over the years and can make any type of piece with them. I can also make pieces out of a client’s personal stones. I have many different design elements in my portfolio that I can bring into a piece. Regardless of the design, I craft each piece with care and they are all one-of-a-kind.
NAML: Out of all your jewelry, which one would you recommend as a gift for someone?
MJ: It depends on who is giving the gift and whom they are giving it to. Simply-designed pieces seem to be the ones that my clientele chooses the most often. I try to make a wide variety of pieces to choose from that appeal to different types of tastes.
NAML: When you’re not jewelry making, what do you like to do in your spare time?
MJ: I love to be outside. Many different outdoor activities are fun to me. When I was a kid, we spent a lot of time camping and exploring different places, which instilled a love of travel. My father’s side of the family is from Arizona and I was born in Tucson, but I grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We spent time canoeing and swimming. Water is sacred to me. This is especially true in the desert. I enjoy exploring canyons in the Flagstaff area and hiking in the Grand Canyon. Arizona has a special place in my heart.
NAML: What else should people know about you?
MJ: My business is a one-woman operation and when you purchase a piece from me, you are not only allowing me to support myself, but you are stimulating your local economy and setting a precedent of supporting local artisans and entrepreneurs. When I look back at old pieces I’ve made, it shows me how far I’ve come. There’s always more to learn, and I’m continuously trying to improve my skills. It’s an art form that has endless possibilities.
NAML: Where can people find you and buy your jewelry?
MJ: You can find my work at petrichorahandmade.com or on my Instagram, @petrichora.handmade. Keep your eye out for more pieces in mid-November and early December. I’ll also be doing a holiday market in early December in Flagstaff and Tucson. Check my Instagram in the future for more information. If you can’t find a piece that quite speaks to your soul, reach out to me to talk about creating a custom piece.
Bree Burkitt is the Niche Editor for the Arizona Daily Sun. Reach her 928-556-2262 at bburkitt@azdailysun.com.