Making spirits bright: Christmas comes early for Flagstaff’s professional decorators

Beyond the safety precautions, the Flag Landscaping Inc. team goes through many training sessions and spends several months out of the year decorating. It’s not only a good option for those who need the help, Mast explained, but the finished product also looks more professional and put together in the end.

“A lot of people think they can hire a handyman to hang lights but a handyman doesn’t have the same expertise as far as training,” Mast said. “[They] discount this as just hanging Christmas lights but there’s a lot more that goes into having a professional appearance and having custom lights. We cut the wire to fit the lights exactly to the roofline, so we won’t be short or have any hanging extra.”

It’s hard to imagine Christmas without decorations, and Mast said his team has a wonderful time bringing the holiday cheer throughout Northern Arizona.

To Mast, seeing the large crowds acknowledging their work is a gift in itself each and every year.