CCC and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona join forces to build 'starter homes'

“The job experience is going to be extremely helpful,” Myers said.

The students will be learning real-world skills in a real-world build, Myers said. That experience is invaluable for employers in the Flagstaff community, all of whom are continually seeking workers with skills that allow them to begin on the job immediately, without further training. Additionally, the students will be learning about what it means to give back, to be of service, to their community by participating in a HFH build.

Blank said the courses lead to industry certificates and college credit, in the event the students wish to pursue associate or bachelor’s degrees in the future.

“We’re excited because it’s not only a model for Flagstaff, but also the state and maybe even the country,” Blank said.

Wolverton agreed because prices for single-family homes continue to rise, and the “starter home” model allows for home ownership to a larger section of the population. And the homes, once a homeowner has grown beyond it, can be resold again and again and offer a “hand up” into home ownership to others.

Myers said, “It’s going to be a lot bigger than a framing class.”