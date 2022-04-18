Beating the drum for musical education: Viola nominee Dr. Steven Hemphill reflects on career, retirement

Dr. Steven Hemphill’s office is filled with instruments.

There are a few percussionist staples like the drum kit, vibes and marimba – which takes up a whole wall on its own – but among those classics, are some items that the untrained eye would pass off as merely clutter.

Sitting on his desk is a brass, UFO-looking device called a waterphone, on his bookcase, a Brazilian instrument called a pandeiro lies in its case and on the floor, two industrial-sized coils wait to be picked up for a Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra rehearsal.

“It’s a bottomless pit,” he joked while pointing out some of his favorite instruments. “Usually, your favorite is in the project you’re working towards… but it’s also kind of like saying which is your favorite child.”

This assortment of percussion instruments demonstrates not only the versatility of Hemphill’s craft as a whole but his unending curiosity and commitment to the subject.

Along with his dedication to his students, that curiosity and commitment have earned Hemphill a nomination for a Viola Award in Excellence in Education. Following his nomination, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with Hemphill to learn a little more about his life, career and plans for after retirement.

Growing up in a family of young musicians, Hemphill’s early years didn’t hinge on the question of whether to play or not to play but rather on which instrument.

His older siblings played the piano, flute and clarinet, “So when my father got to me, he said ‘That's kind of expensive,’ so he got me a practice pad and a pair of sticks. That’s cheap,” Hemphill recalled.

Soon after buying Hemphill’s first kit, his father recognized that he had a unique potential and passion for music, so one day, he cleared out a vacant room in their house for practice and scheduled lessons with a teacher.

A year or so later, he was studying with a percussionist at the St. Louis Symphony.

It was clear that Hemphill had something special. His teachers saw it, his peers saw it but most importantly his father saw it.

A few years after his time at the St. Louis Symphony, his family moved to New York, and his father got him a new, prestigious teacher at the SUNY school of music.

“He drove me three hours, one-way for lessons about once a month from Rome, NY up to Potsdam and then three hours back after a two and a half hour lesson,” he said. His father even recorded the fast-talking teacher, so Hemphill could know which assignments he had to do.

As a civil lawyer for Air Force bases, his father hardly had extra time on his hands, but his dedication is what set Hemphill on the track that allowed him to realize what he really wanted to do in life: university teaching.

“I thought his life was the coolest,” Hemphill said when talking about his teacher at SUNY, “Every summer, he went back to New York City, where he came from, and played gigs and did all kinds of fun drum set stuff.”

With university teaching, he would be able to work with advanced students, perform, conduct and travel, and in his early days, he did the latter, a lot.

Throughout his career, Hemphill has performed in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul and a variety of other cities in Japan, Venezuela, Argentina and Malaysia, collecting a vast array of instruments along the way.

Along with his international travels, Hemphill was able to play in cities all across the United States with some of the biggest names in music including Freddie Hubbard, Roger Williams and Shirley McClain. He even did a one-time show with Gladys Knight and the Pips for Jesse Jackson’s campaign, Operation Push.

“Things like that change your perspective,” he said, “Traveling changes your perspective.”

Hemphill continuously expresses how grateful he is to have had these experiences because nowadays, performing and traveling are more difficult than it used to be due to a rare neurological condition affecting the left side of his body.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m retiring,” Hemphill said, “It’s a drag not being able to play, but that also affects teaching… I can’t say I don’t love teaching because I do, a lot, but the other elements of the job entail a lot of moving around, fixing things and performing with my colleagues. I’m not able to do that, so the collaborative aspect here at the school, I’m not really able to do some functions of the gig. Maybe I shouldn’t be here.”

But, Hemphill maintains a strong optimism for the future. Like the instruments in his room, he speaks lovingly of the school that he works for, showing off brochures for the Kitt Recital Hall and speaking highly of the work environment that he’s lived in for the past couple of years.

“I know I’ll miss making fun of my students,” he joked, “I’ll miss working with them. I mean, the percussion studio has a real family-like culture, and that’s pretty cool… With the new naming of the Kitt School of Music, that’s going to bring a new chapter to this institution in so many ways, so maybe it’s time to reinvigorate for the Flagstaff community. That would be wonderful.”

In the coming days and weeks, a committee will interview and eventually select a candidate to take Hemphill’s position, but no matter who they choose, Hemphill’s strong advocacy for his students and change is a manifestation of the School of Music’s upward trajectory. Wherever they may land, Hemphill is certain that he will be by their side, all the way up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0