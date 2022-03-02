'I'm just going to have fun:' NAU freshman to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Izabella Adkins is ready for anything.

The 19-year-old is used to thriving in the unknown. Her years as a competitive rock climber prepared her to tackle with little preparation whatever obstacle might arise. She's using that same approach as she prepares to compete on the TV show "American Ninja Warrior" this month.

On March 23, she will compete in the preliminary round -- the qualifiers -- in San Antonio. The hit show pits competitors against a notoriously challenging obstacle course that few have completed.

If she can make it through the course in the allotted time, she will be invited to Los Angeles for a shot at the semifinal round in April.

Adkins said she's excited but, understandably, nervous.

"I've thought about this moment for so long," she said. "I just hope it plays out well and I don't, like, mess up."

Adkins, a freshman at Northern Arizona University, finds time between classes and studying to train at Summit Gymnastics Academy's Ninja Gym at least three days per week alongside a small unofficial team of other aspiring ninjas. She started training with them when she moved to Flagstaff from her hometown of Tucson for school.

The nearby gym was part of why she decided to attend NAU. The team aspect has helped her push herself to become a better competitor.

They also encouraged her to apply for the show. It was the first year she was old enough to apply. Adkins didn't expect to get a callback for the show because she didn't give the application her "100%" -- as she was slammed with finals at the time.

An NBC producer called her with the news while she was walking to class.

"It didn't really sink in for a little bit," she said. "I don't think it's really sunk in now even."

Her interest in ninja training was first piqued when she saw the show in one of its first seasons. It seemed like a natural jump from the competitive climbing she already did. She couldn't make it work then as there wasn't a gym in Tucson. Instead, she kept climbing competitively, doing a mix of lead and bouldering.

Then Adkins decided to register for an American Ninja Warrior competition in Phoenix in early 2019. She won despite not having any formal training.

She went home and built a basic rig in her backyard after that.

"It's just, like, a big adult playground," she joked. "It just made sense."

Six months later, she placed just outside the top 10 in a major national competition.

Adkins credits her grip strength from climbing with helping her on the obstacle courses, while the dynamic moves from "ninja" have made her a better climber.

"I've always liked sports where you can track your own progress," she said. "Climbing and ninja just really complement each other."

She is somehow managing to squeeze in even more training into her schedule ahead of the first round of the competition. Adkins is specifically focusing on improving her agility and endurance ahead of the unforgiving competition.

Preparing is a bit of a guessing game, as contestants don't know what the course might look like ahead of time. She's OK with that, though, because it's similar to climbing competitions where competitors only have minutes to complete a route after seeing it for the first time.

Adkins' episode won't air until late spring. She can't share how she did or any details about her experience until then.

"I'm just going to have fun," Adkins said.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

