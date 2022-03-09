Collin Seay, Police Lieutenant, Flagstaff Police Department

What do you love about your work?

I love coming to work each day to serve the Flagstaff community and the courageous men and women who work for the Flagstaff Police Department.

How long have you been in your current job?

I have been in my current role as a patrol lieutenant for the past two years. This position requires me to manage the day-to-day operations of multiple patrol squads as well as assist them by giving them the tools and technology they need to do their job successfully and provide the best customer service to our community. I started as a patrol officer with FPD in 2006, and I spent much of my career working in the patrol division. My passions along the way were serving on our Swat Team and running our impaired driver program for several years. I was promoted to the rank of Corporal and Sergeant where I had the privilege to supervise many outstanding, brave and courageous men and women in the patrol division. During this time, I furthered my education by receiving my master’s degree from NAU while raising four children with my beloved wife, Melissa.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

At this point in my career, I get more satisfaction out of the success of others and hope that I have been able to help them along their journey in law enforcement and life. My goal in this profession is to teach those around me to be better than I ever was.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

I would tell them that police work is the greatest profession in the world with the most internal reward that no other profession can offer. I would tell them to have a strong work ethic, teamwork attitude and mentality, stay focused on customer service and equal treatment of all members of the community, have a guardian’s heart, and to never forget the reason you entered the profession which is to serve and protect the community without the expectation of anything in return.

