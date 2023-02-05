Colleen Maring, J.D., joined Northern Arizona Healthcare as its Chief Legal Counsel in 2018 from the law firm of Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, where she had served as outside counsel to NAH and other organizations for several years prior. Previously, Colleen held positions as Assistant Professor of Practice at Northern Arizona University and Associate at the law firm of Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, DC.

Colleen earned her law degree magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., and her bachelor’s degree with honors from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Colleen Maring is an inspiring leader with great integrity who makes those around her want to do their very best. The title of Chief Legal Counsel obscures all the roles she truly fills at NAH, as a leader of various HR teams, communications, compliance, legal and risk management.

Colleen is fluent in American Sign Language and willing to step in and assist patients or their family who speak ASL, although it is not part of her responsibilities. Through this act, she helps them to feel supported during their time at the hospital.

Community Service involvement is a passion of Colleen’s. She serves as Vice President of the Arizona Justice Project, which works to achieve justice for innocent and wrongly convicted individuals. She has also served as faculty in NAU’s Criminology and Criminal Justice Department, lending her life and professional experience to teaching others. She has served on the Board for Flagstaff Shelter Services and Young Invincibles, and volunteered her time as a Mock Trial Coach at Basis as well as an Organizer of Organizing for America.

By example, Colleen shows women it’s possible to lead a healthy life, be a good mother and a dedicated employee.