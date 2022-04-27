Coconino Voices: XXXX

We know these are challenging times. Just like you, we are paying increased prices for many things in our daily lives. That’s why our decision to move forward with Proposition 438 this year was such a difficult one, but we wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t absolutely necessary for the continued successful operations of Coconino Community College.

Coconino Community College (CCC) was founded 30 years ago to serve as our own local college. Since that time the property tax to help fund the college has been raised….zero times. CCC’s property tax rate has not been adjusted in three decades. And since that time, the state of Arizona has drastically cut funding for community colleges and made them more reliant on property taxes. So, as you can imagine, CCC is now facing a dire funding situation.

In fact, CCC is the lowest funded community college in Arizona. That’s why we need your support.

Prop 438 is a fiscally responsible reset of the tax rate that funds CCC. If Prop 438 passes, the property tax rate will still be the lowest of any community college in the state. For a house with a market value of approximately $550,000 the new tax rate would be an increase of only about $9 per month – or about the same as a large popcorn at the movie theater.

Currently, CCC spends the lowest amount of any Arizona college on management personnel costs. In other words, the college does a great job of making sure it spends money on its students and programs, not overhead. The new funding will continue this model. Examples of how it will be used include: continuing to deliver job training and educational programs; continuing and initiating new career and technical education programs such as Automotive Technology and Google IT Support Professional; developing healthcare programs requested and considered critical need by our hospitals; developing programs to support veterans’ training for civilian jobs; and enhancing services throughout Coconino County, including communities such as Page, Tuba City and Williams.

Proposition 438 is a sound investment. It will keep our tax dollars in the county and the money will be protected for the use of the college and cannot be diverted. Most importantly, it will continue creating new opportunities for county residents. The best way to get through tough economic times is to have a trained and educated workforce, but without new funding CCC will be challenged to provide programs vital to the current and future economic success of our region.

So we are humbly asking for your support. Please know that as fellow residents of Coconino County we don’t take this request lightly. We believe the return on this investment will far outweigh the small increase in property taxes. The educational and economic outcomes from CCC’s success will be realized for decades to come for all of us – students, families, and businesses alike. Please join us in voting YES on Proposition 438.

Susie Garretson, Mandy Metzger, and Gail Lowe are with Supporters for a Thriving CCC.

