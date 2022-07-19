Coconino Voices: The Grand Canyon needs our Help

Grand Canyon National Park and its surrounding areas encompass some of the world’s natural treasures. As one of the seven wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon National Park is more than 1,000,000 acres and is home to the Colorado River, eight national historic landmarks and 11 federally recognized Native American tribes.

The Grand Canyon is threatened by harmful uranium mining that poses health and safety risks to the indigenous people who call the Canyon home. Uranium mining also poses a risk to the quality and quantity of the groundwater and the fragile streams and springs.

In 2012, then-President Obama, in recognition of the serious threat mining created, imposed a temporary ban on uranium mining on or near the Grand Canyon. This temporary ban is set to expire. Therefore, Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly introduced the Grand Canyon Protection Act (GCPA), which continues the current ban on uranium mines on or near the Grand Canyon National Park, which permanently prohibits uranium mining.

The passage of the GCPA protects this critical watershed for those that live, work, and play in and near the Grand Canyon and reduces the risk of contamination of water resources and water supplies.

As a County Supervisor and longtime resident of Coconino County, I have also seen firsthand the consequences of uranium contamination and the health and safety risks it poses. On the Navajo Nation alone, there are more than 500 abandoned uranium mines that have not been cleaned or mitigated. This environmental and public health threat to one of the world’s greatest treasures must not be allowed to continue and protection of the Grand Canyon is best served through the swift passage of the GCPA.

I want to thank Senators Sinema and Kelly for their sponsorship of the Grand Canyon Protection Act (GCPA) and am pleased that the GCPA was recently heard in a Senate hearing. I would urge others to call, email or write your Senators today and demand the passage of the GCRA. It is imperative that this important piece of legislation passes this congressional session.