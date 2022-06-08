Coconino Voices: Knowing what you don't know: Docent training at MNA

College teaching has all kinds of great advantages for the teacher (as well as the students), but one even greater disadvantage: since you know a lot -- maybe even everything -- about your special field, you start to think you know much more than you do about almost everything else. I certainly felt that way about the Museum of Northern Arizona as a volunteer, doing pleasant and useful work greeting visitors, tending bar at events and other necessary tasks.

So after some years enjoying working at the museum, I decided to take the next step up in volunteering and I signed up to take the docent training class and become a docent.

After the first two classes, I was stunned to learn that I was completely ignorant about most of what was important at the MNA and of what I would have to know to lead tours. Most startling, even astonishing, I didn’t even know what I did not know. After more than 50 years of being an expert, I would have to start -- as I approached age 90 -- learning basics about important fields I had never even thought about. I didn't even know the museum was focused on the Colorado Plateau, made up of large parts of four states, and it opened about a hundred years ago in one room downtown. I was a freshman all over again.

Take geology, for instance. That was the first gallery set up at the present exhibits building at MNA. I had often glanced at the two dinosaur skeletons and the thigh bone of the mastodon sitting quietly there, without much curiosity about them. Like most visitors, I had no concept of how the two immense dinosaurs differed from each other or what their stories were.

I remember now that I had a friend who taught history in high school who liked to joke that his students had one firm bit of knowledge about historical time: there were just two time periods, “nowadays” and “olden times.” To my astonishment, I was no better than his students.

I knew that earth was very old, but now I had to buckle down and learn about what geology had to teach about the development of the earth, life forms on earth, and the late entrance of our species to the planet. I had to learn the rudiments of the geologic eras and at least some terminology (the permian? the pre-cambrian?) though I kept getting them all mixed up.

The actual time spans were literally mind-boggling: how can you get your head around mllions, even billions of years ago? Most humbling of all, I had to admit to myself that I was learning just enough to understand how very little I actually knew about my own home, the planet earth.

But that was just the start. Who knew that archaeology was different from geology? (Everyone but me, apparently.)

One corner of that gallery is devoted to an MNA scientist who discovered you could measure the dates of fossils by counting tree rings, another long word to try to remember, dendrochronology. Another corner maps the trade routes of the complex civilization that inhabited (and still inhabits) the Colorado Plateau for thousands of years. I asked a visiting Hopi elder what brief message we might give visitors to the entire gallery devoted to native cultures and he pondered for a moment before saying slowly “We Are Still Here!” Then on to the mysteries of pottery and jewelry. Not to speak of the rotating displays of paintings and other objects temporarily selected from the 600,000 artifacts tucked away in the air-controlled Collections Building.

It was not only humbling but overwhelming. My job as a novice docent was double: I had to know enough to guide visitors through the museum, but also to share my recently discovered ignorance at the same time. I taught the history of rhetoric to graduate students during my days as a professor, but this is a rhetorical challenge I keep struggling to meet.

Should you encounter me the next time you visit the MNA, I will share my delight at what I have learned and my despair at trying to know everything I would like to know about the exhibits. But I am comforted somewhat by the old saw that you must learn a lot to discover how little you know.

Edward M. White is the author or editor of 16 books and many articles. He is a long-term resident of Flagstaff.

