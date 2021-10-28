Coconino Voices: Grand Canyon too precious to risk; Grand Canyon Protection Act would keep it safe

Millions of people travel to appreciate and take in the Grand Canyon, to step inside that postcard view. There’s nothing like it in the world. Which is why it has such a profound appeal for visitors who choose to spend their dollars in Arizona. Grand Canyon visitors contribute $1.2 billion to local economies, supporting over 12,500 jobs, making the national park a significant economic driver for Northern Arizona’s economy.

Meanwhile, uranium contamination threatens all of this. But uranium mining around the Grand Canyon is completely unnecessary; only 0.2 percent of all uranium resources in the country exist on public lands around the Grand Canyon where the Grand Canyon Protection Act would ban new mines. [https://www.grandcanyontrust.org/identified-uranium-resources-united-states-map] In order to continue to draw visitors and their pocketbooks, the Grand Canyon – and its spectacular tributary canyons, forests, and mountains must remain protected. The Grand Canyon is just too precious to risk.

As a mother, taking my daughter to see the Grand Canyon was an amazing experience. It’s such a significant place for us, and I know that in time, she’ll take her own children on trips there as well. It’s a profoundly meaningful place for my family, and I know that many Arizonans can identify with this and agree. To permanently protect the Grand Canyon, we need our senators to pass the Grand Canyon Protection Act to permanently protect the Grand Canyon from uranium mining.

Viviana Reyes is the Culture, Engagement, and Communications Manager for Coconino County Public Works and an Advisory Board Member for Hispanics Enjoying Camping, Hunting, and the Outdoors (HECHO).

