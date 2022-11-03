Coconino football faces Prescott for road finale Friday

The Coconino High School football team is in a precarious spot with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Panthers (3-5, 1-2 Grand Canyon) are at No. 19 in the 4A Conference rankings with just a pair of contests left including a road game at No. 14 Prescott (6-2, 2-1 Grand Canyon) on Friday. There are 16 spots available in the playoffs.

The @CoconinoFB Panthers are preparing for a road game at Prescott this Friday pic.twitter.com/TagnJa4VOy — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) November 2, 2022

Even if Coconino wins and then takes down rival Flagstaff in the finale on Nov. 10, it still could find itself outside the bubble. Regardless of where the results would leave the Panthers, coach Mike Lapsley said the team wants to end the season on a couple of high notes, starting Friday.

“I’ve heard that chatter a little bit,” he said of the rankings. “I really just want to finish strong. Wherever the cards fall, they fall. We want to do as well as we can in each of the last two games, one at a time."

He added: “I think, basically, that we know there’s an opportunity ahead of us. We’re going to try to go take advantage of it.”

Prescott has been a difficult foe for area teams recently. The Badgers defeated the Panthers, 34-28, in a tightly contested game last season at Coconino's Cromer Stadium. They crushed Flagstaff, 58-14, on Oct. 14 of this season.

The Bears are led by senior Cody Leopold on both ends. Defensively, Leopold leads the Bears in tackles with 73, and has recorded five tackles for loss. Not far behind is senior Landen Francis, who has recorded 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 58 total tackles for a defense that has not allowed more than 21 points in each of its past five games.

Offensively, Leopold is the top-producing running back in a triple-headed attack. He has rushed for 712 yards and 23 touchdowns, while senior Cian Mckeley has totaled 497 yards and four scores and senior Maurea Norris has run for 488 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bears are like the Panthers in that they run the ball first, move players around behind the line of scrimmage a lot and rely on their physicality to create holes for the skill players. Lapsley hopes his defense can use what it’s learned playing against its own team in practice to find some success.

“I was talking to our defense, telling them a lot of this stuff is similar to the things we do. Formationally they’re a little bit different and a few things like that, but the basic principles of what they’re doing, we should know and understand,” Lapsley said.

Coconino has had a slew of injuries, with several different starters missing various games throughout the season on both offense and defense. Recently, the Panthers have been without star senior running back Cooper French, who has carried for 845 yards and nine touchdowns despite missing nearly two full games due to an ankle injury.

His brother, junior Bridger French, has shown flashes of quality play in his absence. Despite a 27-14 loss at region-leading Bradshaw Mountain last week, Bridger French led the team in total tackles (19), had three tackles for loss and ran for a team-high 49 yards and a touchdown.

“I think Bridger has done really well on offense and defense,” Lapsley said. “We put him as a two-back because Cooper was hurt, so he did really well as a running back, too.”

He is one of many underclassmen who are hoping to build some experience for future seasons, even if the Panthers are eliminated from the state tournament.

Lapsley said he understands that feeling a bit, and wants to give some of the younger Panthers experience.

There is still important football to be played.

“It’s something in the back of your mind, and you’re always thinking about building the program. But I’m still focused on these seniors and their last games and finishing strong,” he said.

Kickoff between the Panthers and Bears is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Prescott High School.