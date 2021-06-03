Coconino County Sheriffs' Office stays busy over Memorial Day weekend

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office had a busy memorial day weekend filled with substantial traffic, off-road vehicle incidents and fire violations.

Over the course of the weekend, deputies responded to 1,378 calls in total, according to a report released by the office on Tuesday. That is nearly double the 756 call received by the agency the weekend prior.

Sheriff’s officials said the office worked closely with other enforcement agencies throughout northern Arizona, including the US Forest Service, National Park Service and Arizona Game and Fish department.

The partnered agencies conducted community and forest area patrols to both increase safety and bolster regular enforcement efforts related to recreational use.

Before the dry and breezy memorial day weekend, forest officials reminded campers that stage one fire restrictions remained in effect for most of the state. That did not stop sheriff’s deputies from receiving 64 total calls related to illegal campfire activity. But of those calls, only 21 resulted in citations as many calls had mistakenly reported legal propane fires.

Deputies also made contact with 144 off-road vehicles resulting in 25 citations. Of those incidents, two resulted in accidents causing injury.