Clarification

Quarantined students at FUSD will use tools like Canvas and email to communicate with their teacher while at home, FUSD spokesman Joshua Butler said. He cited the district's Instructional Model Plan, approved July 13, which allows for "temporary remote instruction when deemed necessary by the district due to COVID-19, weather, or other conditions."
Educational delivery methods can include "direct and small group instruction via a video conferencing tool, recorded instruction, independent and project-based learning may be used to supplement or extend direct instruction," according to the plan.