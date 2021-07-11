Childhood immunization reminder from Coconino County Health and Human Services

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many parents’ ability to seek recommended child immunizations for their children.

But it's important to not delay them any further as immunizations are essential for protecting children against infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough.

These shots are necessary for protection from dangerous and sometimes deadly diseases. Vaccinations typically cause only mild side effects, such as redness or swelling at the injection site. Serious side effects are very rare. The public health benefits of vaccination far outweigh the possible side effects.

Coconino County Health and Human Services encourages parents to contact their healthcare provider to review their child’s vaccination record and to schedule appointments for any needed vaccinations.

vax reminder CCHHS offers childhood vaccinations by appointment at the CCHHS Clinic, 2625 N. King Street in Flagstaff. Appointments are available by calling 928-679-7222. Additional information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/236/Immunizations.

