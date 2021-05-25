Chewy
Rising above the tree lines, the mountains that serve as a backdrop to the City of Flagstaff are sacred to 13 tribal nations -- which is why s…
Porter Deron Land, a Phoenix man who attempted to burglarize a jewelry store in Flagstaff in 2014, was found guilty of multiple charges Friday…
Traces of COVID-19 have been found in the wastewater at several schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District, most recently at Sechrist El…
The City of Flagstaff might be looking at ways to encourage the construction of new units on existing sections of property.
New funding from the American Rescue Plan is making its way to Arizona’s universities and colleges, including Northern Arizona University.
Near the corner of Cherry Avenue and Mogollon Street, in the heart of downtown Flagstaff, a quarter-acre patch of land is home to a nascent ur…
Next month, the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo will mark the return to full occupancy when it comes to outdoor events in Coconino County.
I was concerned and dismayed to read that the Flagstaff community hospital is planning to move from its current location in the heart of the c…
So steady is Shannon Thompson, so empathetic her mien and so reassuring her counsel, that it might actually make some of her elite athlete cli…
Sydney Sventek, a junior at Northland Prep, walked into school Monday a four-time champion following the Division IV AIA track and field state…