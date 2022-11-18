 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Changes to Parade magazine

  • 0

Parade magazine, which had been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently discontinued its print publication and moved exclusively to an E-edition product. Its final print edition was published in last Sunday’s print edition of the Arizona Daily Sun. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Daily Sun still have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our E-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.

Starting with today’s print edition, the Arizona Daily Sun is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content – the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only does the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it also includes a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix. This enhanced content partnership between the Daily Sun and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our E-edition products, every week.

People are also reading…

Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to the Arizona Daily Sun, and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page, as well as the new Parade E-edition magazine, in today’s edition of the Daily Sun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

Police investigate Sunday stabbing in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Police are investigating a stabbing that took place over the weekend. The victim was stabbed three times and taken to Flagstaff Medical Center, after seeking help at Flagstaff Shelter Services. 

Armando Montoya

Armando Montoya

Armando Merced Montoya AKA “Peedo” (30) passed away on Friday November 4, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones.

Ninalei Bader Poore

Ninalei Bader Poore

Ninalei Bader Poore peacefully passed away on November 13th, 2022, surrounded by her family and her beloved cat, Tita. Her life spanned a tran…

Casey Andrew Paschall

Casey Andrew Paschall

Casey Andrew Paschall was a caring husband, father, brother, son, and friend. He abruptly left this world on November 7, 2022, at age 45.

Elias Jaramillo

Elias Jaramillo

Elias “Lee” P. Jaramillo, 91, passed away on November 2, 2022 in Flagstaff, AZ. Elias was born on June 29, 1931 in Quemado, NM to Ambrosio and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)