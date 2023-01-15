Ceramic mechanics: Local artists to debut work at “Out of the Fire” exhibition in Sedona

The Sedona Arts Center fostered local ceramic artists—both fresh and familiar with the craft— to hone skills and develop pieces for a weekend exhibition entitled “Out of the Fire.”

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 21 and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. January 22, Sedona Arts Center student ceramicists will showcase works at the Historic Art Barn on the arts center campus, and everything these northern Arizona artists exhibit at the “Out of the Fire” show will be available to purchase.

To celebrate those with artwork in the exhibition, there will be an opening reception held on January 20 at 4 p.m. at the special exhibition gallery. Anyone who is interested in attending the opening reception and exhibition is encouraged to check it out.

Dennis Ott, the head of the ceramics department at the Sedona Arts Center, said the “Out of the Fire” exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for artists who are potentially starting out in their ceramic careers. With the help of the exhibition, artists can break into the professional sphere and make money off their hard work.

“They’ll come to me for advice on price and sometimes even to help them decide what work they want to put in [the show], but I pretty much leave it up to them,” Ott said.

Leading up to the exhibition, students attend six-week ceramic courses at the Sedona Arts Center. For the course, participants are provided a 25-pound bag of clay, expert ceramics instruction and open studio time to go in and practice on their own. Ott explained that from the “Out of the Fire” sales, artists get 65% of the proceeds while the remaining 35% goes back into the Sedona Arts Center.

The weekend exhibition will feature 33 artists’ work. Ott said each artist will present three of their best pieces for sale.

“It’s up to them to jury their own work, and it’s sometimes a little hard to put yourself out there and have other people look at your work. So this is a real good experience for them,” Ott said.

Without the baggage of a full-on jury show, Ott said “Out of the Fire” is also an amazing way for artists to get their work seen by larger audiences.

Set up like a gallery show, the exhibition won’t look like your average pottery sale with tables and tables of pots, Ott explained. Instead, “Out of the Fire” will elegantly place students’ work on pedestals in a gallery setting, helping artists put their best foot forward to the exhibition’s audience, including potential buyers.

Ott said that even influential individuals within the local art community have been exposed to emerging ceramicists’ work with previous Sedona Arts center ceramic exhibitions.

“I’ll occasionally get an art gallery owner in or something, somebody from one of the shops uptown, that are interested in possibly having the student making mugs or something for them,” Ott said.

While the exposure and the ability to make money through the “Out of the Fire” exhibition are special opportunities for artists, Ott said the six-week journey leading up to the exhibition encapsulates the most meaningful aspects of being a ceramic artist.

“It’s really nice to come in and spend time with some people that have like interests,” Ott said. “I tell them to leave their problems at the door and pick ‘em up on the way out.”

He said that ceramicists, especially those within Sedona Arts Center programs, are very social with one another. He explained that this is largely because the process of creating a ceramic piece is incredibly involved, with lots of steps that take about eight to 10 days.

“The camaraderie among students is just amazing,” Ott said. “I love seeing the 70-somethings talking and having fun with the 30-somethings.”

With such an involved creation process, the hobby, which takes concentration and dedication, is also a great opportunity for artists to be contemplative—meditative, even.

“I call it cheap therapy,” Ott said. “It’s really good therapy.”

And apparently, the therapy works. Ott said many ceramics students return to the Sedona Arts Center to hone their craft and keep the good times coming.

“I have some students who have been with me for like 20 years,” Ott said.

Over time, students can see how they’ve grown as artists while continuing to expand their ceramic portfolio.

Those interested in signing up for a ceramics course at the Sedona Arts Center should sign up as ahead of time as possible, Ott advised, as the classes fill up quickly and are popular throughout northern Arizona communities.

“People from Flagstaff drive down every week,” Ott said. “We also draw [students] from the Verde Valley, we have a student who comes from the Grand Canyon every week and takes a morning class. They come from far and wide.”