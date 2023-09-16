If all you've seen of Robert Redford's 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson is the ubiquitous "bearded guy nodding approvingly" clip from the movie that has been used as a popular internet reaction meme for about a decade, here's your chance to check out the full, compelling source material. In director Sydney Pollack's film — the first Western to ever be accepted into the Cannes Film Festival, where it was in competition for the highest prize, the Palme d'Or — Redford plays the title character, a veteran of the Mexican-American War who becomes an isolated mountain man enduring cruel winters alone in the Rockies, supporting himself as a trapper while engaged in personal war with the Crow warriors responsible for the deaths of his common-law wife and adopted son. Based partly on the life of mountain man John Jeremiah Johnson, the film features terrific location filming shot in many areas across Utah.