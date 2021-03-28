Cataracts: What is it and How is it treated?

Our eyes function a lot like a camera. You have two natural lenses in each eye. One lens on the surface (cornea) of your eye, and a second lens within your eye, called the crystalline lens. Together these lenses focus images inside the back of your eye on the retina. At birth, our crystalline lens is clear. As we begin to age, it yellows and begins to harden. When the lens starts to become too cloudy, it is defined as a cataract and begins to interfere with the quality of our vision and how we live our daily life.
Cataract symptoms include images becoming blurred, bright colors becoming dull and nighttime vision becoming more difficult. You may especially notice these difficulties when you are performing tasks like driving at night. It may also be why your glasses do not seem to help keep things in focus as well as they used to. As a cataract begins to develop over time, people tend to accept and adjust to the decline in their lifestyles. However, it is essential if you notice these symptoms to get checked for cataracts so that your eye doctor can help you monitor the condition's progression.
How Do You Treat Cataracts?
The only way to treat a cataract is to have cataract surgery. Removal of cataracts is crucial to prevent severe loss of vision and the debilitating effects this common condition can cause.
During your surgery, the ophthalmologist will numb your eye with anesthetic eye drops, dilate your pupil with more drops and then make a tiny incision in your cornea. Innovations in cataract surgery now make it possible for cataracts to be removed with greater precision and accuracy than before.
Traditional cataract surgery involves using a surgical blade to perform corneal incisions making it possible to remove the cataract. At Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, we use a LenSx® femtosecond laser designed to improve precision and reproducibility during certain challenging and critical steps of cataract surgery that were previously performed manually.
After the cataract has been removed, our surgeon can place a refractive lens implant inside the eye. Removal of cataracts is only the first step in setting you on the road to better vision. Refractive cataract surgery removes your cataracts and then replaces your natural lens with an intraocular lens (IOL) implant, capable of improving your vision and reducing your dependence on corrective eyewear such as glasses or contacts. Our doctors can talk with you about your lens replacement options at your initial cataract surgery consultation.
What Should I Expect?
To decide if cataract surgery is the right next step for you, your ophthalmologist will monitor your cataracts' progression and discuss changes in your vision and lifestyle. If cataract surgery is the next step, our team of counselors will help you every step of the way and be available to answer questions before the procedure.
Cataract Surgery is an outpatient procedure. The surgery itself only takes a few minutes, though prep and aftercare mean you'll be at the facility for two to three hours. Typically, your eye has a protective shield over it when you are released, which remains in place for a few hours. You'll be given antibiotic drops to prevent infection and will be advised to use artificial tears to relieve any scratchiness or irritation in the coming days. Patients tend to wear an eye guard at night while their eye heals to prevent accidentally rubbing the eye during sleep. If you need cataract surgery in both eyes, our doctor may decide to do one eye at a time to help with the recovery process.
After surgery, most of our patients walk away feeling like they can see better than they have for years. Many people live with poor vision for so long that they begin to forget how their vision used to be, as they start to see colors brighter and return to some of their favorite activities like golf and reading.
For more information and to see if cataract surgery is right for you, schedule a consultation or contact Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center at (928) 961-9456, or on our website at www.GoodEyes.com.