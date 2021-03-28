Cataracts: What is it and How is it treated?

Our eyes function a lot like a camera. You have two natural lenses in each eye. One lens on the surface (cornea) of your eye, and a second lens within your eye, called the crystalline lens. Together these lenses focus images inside the back of your eye on the retina. At birth, our crystalline lens is clear. As we begin to age, it yellows and begins to harden. When the lens starts to become too cloudy, it is defined as a cataract and begins to interfere with the quality of our vision and how we live our daily life.

Cataract symptoms include images becoming blurred, bright colors becoming dull and nighttime vision becoming more difficult. You may especially notice these difficulties when you are performing tasks like driving at night. It may also be why your glasses do not seem to help keep things in focus as well as they used to. As a cataract begins to develop over time, people tend to accept and adjust to the decline in their lifestyles. However, it is essential if you notice these symptoms to get checked for cataracts so that your eye doctor can help you monitor the condition's progression.

How Do You Treat Cataracts?

The only way to treat a cataract is to have cataract surgery. Removal of cataracts is crucial to prevent severe loss of vision and the debilitating effects this common condition can cause.