Castor Jul 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’ If you want to see the Colorado River change in real time, head to Lake Powell. Flagstaff mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for starving 6-year-old son to death in closet Elizabeth Archibeque will spend the rest of her life in prison. Flagstaff firefighters rescue hikers on Elden Lookout Trail Hikers suffering from heat exhaustion were rescued from Mount Elden Lookout Trail. Coconino County Board of Supervisors set to vote on short-term rental ordinance The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on an ordinance regulating short-term rentals. An Arizona woman died after her power was cut over a $51 debt. That forced utilities to change Advocates say more could be done to help prevent more deaths.