"Carol is complete sunshine when she enters a patient's room. She is attentive, knowledgeable, and is one of the few nurses who goes above and beyond for patient (and family) care and comfort. She is so compassionate, kind, cheerful, and it's really unfortunate we can't clone her. She took care of my dad's wounds in his last month of life and she is truly an earth angel who I would BEG to have come around and check on him because no one holds a candle to her care."

What makes you passionate about your work?

Serving others and being able to make positive differences in patients and their families lives during difficult, stressful and vulnerable times. Being able to take care of their physical health, as well as their emotional and spiritual well being. Sometimes acute or chronic wounds can become life threatening, and it takes a holistic approach, including a multidisciplinary team to managing their underlying symptoms and conditions. I am also passionate about giving my ostomy patients hope for their future, vital education, independence, self worth and quality of life again. By including their family or support group members, they understand and they are not alone in a very difficult journey. Their new "stoma angel" is not something to be ashamed of, hidden or anxious about. These ostomates learn to accept, embrace and go on to live full productive lives. Sometimes unfortunately, patients do not survive. I am passionate about being part of their end of life journey, giving comfort and care to them and their families. I feel privileged to be a part of this whole process.

What’s an accomplishment you are proud of?

The accomplishment that I am most proud of is my life changing experience that grew me into what I am today....I immigrated from Africa 21 years ago, when I was 33 years old, and my eldest son was 3. We had to flee Zimbabwe due to political unrest and violence, and got political asylum here in the USA. I honestly felt like I had landed on another planet. I used to be a high school and middle school art teacher. Then after working in retail, teaching preschool and having my second son, I decided I needed too go back to school as I had way more to give people. I was truly blessed with the opportunities I have been given, and through determination, hard work and friends and family support, I obtained my Bachelors of science of nursing from GCU in 2013. I am the first member of my family with a college degree. For this I am forever extremely appreciative.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned so far?

The most important thing I have learned through my life's experiences is that change is stressful and even intimidating. However, with faith, determination, diligence, forgiveness and humility you can achieve your goals and accomplish great things. This has improved my life, and has enabled me to share by caring, and passion for life with others. I strive not to judge my patients, no matter where they come from or how they live their lives. I have never walked in their shoes, or know what pain or circumstances they have had to endure. I have learned to love each and every person the same and treat them with respect, dignity, compassion, caring and love.