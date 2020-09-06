Care for all families: Northern Arizona Healthcare expanding Children’s Health Clinic

When the new Children’s Health Center opens, how will it change the landscape of care you and the other physicians currently provide?

The new facility is going to offer us a lot more space to do the job and to grow as an outpatient pediatric clinic. We have more rooms to see patients for medical clinics, which allows for people to spread out more and cuts back on waiting time. We have more therapy rooms for physical, occupational and speech therapy, so we can build more of our therapy programs.

We have four large play gyms designed with special adaptive equipment to help children play through their therapies. It's nice to have lots of toys and things they can hang on and climb on to do their therapy because they don't really get on the treadmill and lift weights like adults do; we have to be really creative. In physical therapy a child may propel themselves laying on a longboard to build upper body strength. We might see them riding a tricycle down the hallway as part of their therapy, or going down a slide to improve core strength and balance.