Capstone Homes: The business of building lives

For the Capstone Homes team, being named Flagstaff’s Best Home Builders seems an especially fitting distinction for its most productive year ever.

Whereas in a normal year the 40-person team might sell 100 of the houses it creates, it will close 2020 with more than 165 home sales. In custom homes alone, the team is currently working on 40 homes in contrast with its normal 11-per-year average.

The company, which has been building in Flagstaff since 2010 and is currently expanding into Prescott and surrounding areas, is the creator of communities including Flagstaff Ranch’s Aspen Ridge and Aspen Shadows, Crestview and Flagstaff Meadows. Lots in its newest community off West Route 66 and Woody Mountain Road, Timber Sky, which opened this year, as well as the second stage of Flagstaff Meadows, are completely sold out.

Lately, more buyers are coming from urban areas of California, as well as Phoenix, as families use their savings from the lack of travel this year to invest in a second home, said Marketing Director Janell Wilson. Custom home requests have also seen some changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as families seek larger homes with enough space for home offices and study rooms for their children as they complete school remotely.