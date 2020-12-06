Capstone Homes: The business of building lives

For the Capstone Homes team, being named Flagstaff’s Best Home Builders seems an especially fitting distinction for its most productive year ever.
Whereas in a normal year the 40-person team might sell 100 of the houses it creates, it will close 2020 with more than 165 home sales. In custom homes alone, the team is currently working on 40 homes in contrast with its normal 11-per-year average.
The company, which has been building in Flagstaff since 2010 and is currently expanding into Prescott and surrounding areas, is the creator of communities including Flagstaff Ranch’s Aspen Ridge and Aspen Shadows, Crestview and Flagstaff Meadows. Lots in its newest community off West Route 66 and Woody Mountain Road, Timber Sky, which opened this year, as well as the second stage of Flagstaff Meadows, are completely sold out.
Lately, more buyers are coming from urban areas of California, as well as Phoenix, as families use their savings from the lack of travel this year to invest in a second home, said Marketing Director Janell Wilson. Custom home requests have also seen some changes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as families seek larger homes with enough space for home offices and study rooms for their children as they complete school remotely.
Wilson said part of the appeal of Capstone Homes as a builder is their environmental friendliness, which goes beyond installing energy efficient appliances to include the structure of the building itself, from sealants and insulation to windows and air filters.
“At the end of the day, when you walk into a Capstone home you can feel really confident you have the best home possible to be kind to the environment, to be kind to your pocketbook. The smart sense home lives longer and lives better,” she said.
Creative Director Christina Woodward added that pricing is another distinguishing factor for the local home builder.
“It’s an experience that anybody can have here in Flagstaff, whether it’s an affordable home in Crestview as a part of the City of Flagstaff affordable [Community] Land Trust Program, or even million-dollar homes on your custom lots at the base of Snowbowl, we build it and everything in between,” Woodward said. “We pride ourselves in making good homes at good price points for everybody.”
The company has spent the year focusing on improving its customers’ experiences and Wilson said the team is excited that the community—its community—has recognized these positive changes through their Best of Flag votes.
“We’re not a fly-by-night builder-developer here,” Wilson said. “We live in the communities we build in. And I think one of the greatest commitments that Capstone has made is that we only focus on northern Arizona and that’s never going to change. We’re not interested in being the biggest, we’re interested in being the best. We’re interested in enriching the communities that we build in.”
To adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, Capstone Homes has been taking its services online with virtual home tours and online interactive floor plans and renderings to allow clients to get a feel for Capstone’s creations as well as the Flagstaff community before visiting a physical model home.
The team itself is also expanding its capabilities with the addition of artificial intelligence: internet bot employees are currently training to answer client questions when Capstone staff are not available due to their recent increased call volume. This chat feature is expected to be up and running by January 2021.
And with its most productive year almost at an end, the goal at Capstone Homes is to continue to not only make home buying more enjoyable for those seeking to live in northern Arizona, but also to be an involved member of the family that is the Flagstaff community.
“As a builder, we’re building the most intimate purchase a person will ever make in their entire life. We’re building their home,” Wilson said. “They’re expecting that home to protect their family, they’re expecting that that home is going to give them the opportunity to build memories for a lifetime, so this is a very intimate and emotional purchase. It’s not like going to the store and buying a sweater or getting that really cool pair of boots you’ve wanted for a month. This is a person’s home, this is a person’s life.”
