Capstone Homes takes win in annual Best of Flag following busy year of building homes

Wilson said part of the appeal of Capstone Homes as a builder is their environmental friendliness, which goes beyond installing energy efficient appliances to include the structure of the building itself, from sealants and insulation to windows and air filters.

“At the end of the day, when you walk into a Capstone home you can feel really confident you have the best home possible to be kind to the environment, to be kind to your pocketbook. The smart sense home lives longer and lives better,” she said.

Creative Director Christina Woodward added that pricing is another distinguishing factor for the local home builder.

“It’s an experience that anybody can have here in Flagstaff, whether it’s an affordable home in Crestview as a part of the City of Flagstaff affordable [Community] Land Trust Program, or even million-dollar homes on your custom lots at the base of Snowbowl, we build it and everything in between,” Woodward said. “We pride ourselves in making good homes at good price points for everybody.”

The company has spent the year focusing on improving its customers’ experiences and Wilson said the team is excited that the community—its community—has recognized these positive changes through their Best of Flag votes.