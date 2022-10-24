Candidate question #13: Khara House's response

Editor's note: There was a mistake in the Oct. 23 edition of candidate question where Kevin Dobbe's answer was mistakenly duplicated onto Khara House's answer. Kevin's was correct as it was printed; here is Khara's response. Both have already been fixed online.

This week's question: What are your thoughts on the current system of qualifying mayoral and city council candidates through petition signatures?

Khara House

I know conversations have started about evaluating our process, and the state legislature and statutes provide some flexibility by stating cities holding nonpartisan elections “may provide by ordinance that the minimum number of signatures required for the candidate be one thousand signatures or five percent of the vote in the city, whichever is less, but not more than ten percent of the vote in the city.” I support engaging in that conversation.

More importantly, though, I support ensuring the voice of the people is heard. While this year’s process was particularly challenging for candidates to get on the ballot—and creates a challenge for those like myself seeking write-in votes—petition signatures truly are invaluable. They are an opportunity for community members to engage with those who seek to provide community leadership, and express their desire to have choices and voices in local governance and community development.