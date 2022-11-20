By the bottle: Wines for Thanksgiving

It is time to select wines for Thanksgiving, and below are ones that pair well with traditional turkey dinner. The red wines include Pinot Noir, which is an exceptional choice, and Zinfandel, which fittingly is an American grape. Among the top white wines for Thanksgiving are Pinot Gris/Grigio and Riesling, but keep reading to learn my longtime favorite.

$10sLagaria 2020 Pinot Grigio “delle Venezie, Italy” ($13): Expressive on the palate with full body, strong fruit, pleasing crispness and appealing complexity for its price.

Waterbrook 2021 Pinot Gris “Columbia Valley” ($14): Enjoy complexity plus very good balance, personality and length.

Angeline 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir “California” ($15): Attractive medium-deep red color foretells impressive strength, a touch of sweetness, notable layering of flavors and a long finish.

Fess Parker 2021 Riesling “Santa Barbara County” ($15): Beautiful to the eye and featuring vigor, fruit and complexity on nose and palate, along with a hint of sweetness, all persisting through an extended finish.

Spellbound 2019 Pinot Noir “California” ($15): There is attractive intensity and dimensionality on the nose, while highlights on the palate include strong fruit, good crispness, low to medium tannins and pleasing length.

King Estate 2021 Pinot Gris “Willamette Valley” ($19): Forward and complex on the nose and appealing to the palate with strength, full body, engaging personality, beautiful fruit, fine balance and prolonged finish.

Other Notable Buys:A to Z 2021 Pinot Gris “Oregon” ($16); A to Z 2021 Riesling “Oregon” ($16); Raeburn 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($17); Villa Maria 2020 Pinot Noir “Marlborough, New Zealand” ($19)

$20sSt. Francis 2019 Zinfandel “Old Vines, Sonoma County” ($22): This pleasingly priced Zin has an engaging nose, but is most appealing on the palate with its strength, body, balance, complexity, integration and length.

Ferrari-Carano 2021 Pinot Grigio “Sonoma County” ($24): Yellow-gold hue foretells an impressive wine with strength and complexity on both nose and palate, plus very attractive integration, refinement, personality and finish.

Dry Creek Vineyard 2020 Zinfandel “Heritage Vines, Sonoma County” ($27): Color depth and tones catch the eye, and there’s also pleasing power, fruit and layering on the nose. Moreover, it features strength, full body, appealing balance, medium tannins, fruit, personality and length on the palate.

Other fine choices:

Quivira 2019 Zinfandel “Dry Creek Valley” ($28); Chalk Hill 2019 Pinot Noir “Sonoma Coast” ($29).

$30s—40s

Wrath 2019 Pinot Noir “Swan/828, Monterey” ($35): Enjoy its purple hue paired with power and complexity on the nose, but savor its impact on your palate with beautiful fruit, full body, fine balance, excellent dimensionality, appealing integration and extended finish.

Trimbach 2018 Gewurztraminer “Alsace, France” ($36): This long-time personal favorite pairs exceptionally well with turkey and traditional side dishes, as it is wonderfully textured and flavored. Deep, yellow-gold color foretells its strength, fruit and complexity. Finishes with lingering length that prolongs the pleasure.

Inman Family 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir “Endless Crush, Russian River Valley” ($40): Enjoy highly attractive pink hue and a strong nose that surpasses other rosés. But it is most appealing on the palate with its full-ish body, fruit and balance. Plus there is superb layering, integration, refinement, personality and finish.

Penner-Ash 2019 Riesling “Old Vine, Hyland Vineyard, McMinnville” ($40): Pleasing in all dimensions but outstanding on the palate with impressive strength, body, fruit and personality, as well as excellent complexity and refinement. Moreover, its long-lingering length provides a memorable finish.

Elyse 2019 Zinfandel “Old Vines, California” ($45): Expresses beauty across the board beginning with its deep, purple-tinged color and followed by a forward, layered nose. But it peaks on the palate with power, thick body, strong fruit, wonderful balance, attractive personality and prolonged length.

$50s+

Frank Family 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir “Leslie, Reserve, Carneros” ($50): Impressively strong and multidimensional on the nose, especially for a rosé. And also exceptional on the palate with full body, forward but excellently balanced fruit and a personality featuring complexity, integration, refinement and lingering length.

Gary Farrell 2018 Zinfandel “Grist Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley” ($50; direct shipping): Begin with enjoying the outstanding purple hue and powerful nose. Plus the palate features refined strength, full to heavy body, captivating fruit, medium tannins, appealing personality and prolonged finish.

Bricoleur 2019 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($52; direct shipping): Engaging fruit pairs with excellent complexity. Strong on the palate yet refined with beautiful fruit, honed balance, medium-soft tannins, pleasing body, forward personality and long finish.

Wildflower (by Bob Cabral) 2018 Riesling “Sonoma Coast” ($60; direct shipping): This special Riesling exceeds many others in price, but is wonderful on the palate with strength, fruit and complexity along with impressive integration and refinement. Plus its highly attractive personality extends for great length.

Troubadour (by Bob Cabral) 2017 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley” ($125; direct shipping): Excellent on the nose and amazing on the palate. I loved the fruit, power and complexity coupled with its heavy body, exceptional balance, appealing personality and much more. Plus, its stunningly beautiful finish extends for remarkable length.

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.

