By the Bottle: Wines for romantic occasions

Romantic wines are ideal for celebrating your special someone. Particularly appealing are wines featuring rich, captivating flavors extending for great length…wines that make the heart sing. Below are my recommendations across a broad range of grapes, styles and prices.

$10s-$20s

Veuve du Vernay non-vintage sparkling wine “Ice Rosé, France” ($15): Attractive to the eye, nose and palate, this fine value outperforms its price with appealing fruit and modest sweetness expressed for impressive length.

Gonzalez Byass non-vintage Sherry “Solera 1847, Cream, Jerez Xeres, Spain” ($17; 375 ml): Highly enjoyable with its full body, refined balance, notable complexity and excellent finish.

CARYS 2020 Pinot Gris “Monterey” ($20): My favorite wine in this price range has appealing color as well as strength, complexity and personality on nose and palate. Moreover, the label displays a prominent heart because “Carys” is a Welsh name meaning love.

Josh 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “Reserve, Paso Robles” ($22): Enjoy the color hue and depth before sipping pleasing fruit, complexity, integration and refinement. Medium tannins suggest pairing with beef.

L’Ecole No. 41 2019 red blend “Frenchtown, Columbia Valley” ($22): Very appealing all-around with purple-tinged color accompanied by fruit, strength and complexity on nose and palate.

Additional fine values: A to Z 2020 Rosé “Oregon” ($16); Colby Red 2020 red blend “California” ($17); King Estate 2020 Sauvignon Blanc “Oregon” ($19); Scotto non-vintage sparkling wine “Brut Rosé, California” ($22); Esporao 2018 red blend “Reserva, Portugal” ($25).

$30s-$40s

Zenato 2017 red blend “Superiore, Valpolicella Ripasso, Italy” ($30): This attractively purple-toned wine features strength and complexity on nose and palate, along with rounded body, forward but well-balanced fruit, medium-strong tannins, noteworthy personality and lingering length.

La Storia (by Trentadue) 2019 Merlot “Block 500, Alexander Valley, Sonoma County” ($34): Beautifully purple-hued, this fine wine has vigor, full body, forward but well-balanced fruit, complexity and much more.

Frescobaldi 2018 Chardonnay “Benefizio, Pomino Bianco, Riserva, Tuscany, Italy” ($37): Memorable Chardonnay, with well-rounded body, highly pleasing fruit, excellent balance, medium-light oak and a prolonged finish.

Ghost Hull 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon “San Lucas Vineyard, San Lucas, Monterey County” ($43): This superb buy outperforms many higher priced Cabs. I loved its deep purple tone, strength and complexity on both nose and palate, well-balanced fruit and exceedingly long finish.

Harney Lane 2019 Zinfandel “Old Vine, Lizzy James Vineyard, Lodi” ($44; direct shipping): Enjoy its color hue and depth along with multi-layered aromas and attractive fruit, balance, forwardness and length.

Fritz 2018 Pinot Noir “Russian River Valley, Sonoma County” ($45): Gorgeous all around, this well-priced Pinot Noir is most pleasing on the palate with strength and full body accompanied by excellent balance, integration, complexity, personality and length. Beautiful!

Gary Farrell non-vintage dessert wine “Dulcette, Sonoma County” ($45; 375 ml; direct shipping): This exceedingly appealing Port-styled wine is powerful and layered on the nose as well as outstanding on the palate with its thick body, strong fruit, honed balance, expressive personality and extended finish.

Others of high quality: Domaine de Bila-Haut (by M. Chapoutier) 2018 white blend “Occultum Lapidem, Cotes du Roussillon” ($45; direct shipping); Lake Sonoma 2019 Malbec “Lazy Dog Vineyards, Sonoma Valley” ($45; direct shipping); Kokomo 2019 Pinot Noir “Gopher Hill Block, Peters Vineyard, Sonoma Coast ($46; direct shipping); Fulcrum non-vintage sparkling wine “Brut Rosé, Sonoma County” ($48; direct shipping); Fesstivity (by Fess Parker) 2018 sparkling wine “Blanc de Noir, Sta. Rita Hills” ($49; direct shipping); Robert Biale 2019 Petite Sirah “Royal Punishers, Napa Valley” ($49).

$50s and more

Hartford Court 2019 Chardonnay “Four Hearts Vineyard, Russian River Valley” ($50): Strong but refined, this full-bodied wine has gorgeous fruit, yet excellent balance, as well as exceptional complexity, integration, refinement and finish. Plus, the name of the vineyard is fitting for Valentine’s Day.

Once & Future 2019 Zinfandel “Green & Red Vineyard, Napa Valley” ($55): This personal favorite among Zins has it all. Deep-purple color. Powerful nose expressing beautiful fruit and layers of complexity. Superb balance, integration, personality and length on the palate. A special wine for a special day.

Louis Roederer non-vintage “Collection 242, Champagne, France” ($63): I loved the attractive, deep-yellow color and very polished nose, along with its strength, medium dry to dry character and highly appealing complexity that carries throughout an extended finish.

Merry Edwards 2019 Chardonnay “Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County” ($68; direct shipping): The best Chardonnay I’ve tasted in multiple months! Deep yellow with a hint of gold. Excellent complexity on the nose. Thick body, beautiful fruit, honed balance, exceptional integration and more.

Charles Krug 2017 red blend “Generations, Family Reserve, Napa Valley” ($75): Another exceedingly impressive wine, especially with its heavy body, great strength, forward but wonderfully balanced fruit and long-lingering finish.

Maysara 2015 Pinot Noir “Delara, Momtazi Vineyard, Oregon” ($95; direct shipping): This engaging wine brims with excellence. I loved its forwardness and complexity on nose and palate, plus its rounded body, powerful but well-balanced fruit and highly appealing integration, refinement, personality and finish.

Grgich Hills 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon “Old Vine, Yountville, Napa Valley” ($150; direct shipping): Seeking perfection? This superb wine is exceptional in all dimensions. Dark purple hue and a powerful nose, yet even more impressive on the palate with flawless balance, complexity, integration and refinement.

More fine wines: Once & Future 2019 Zinfandel “Bedrock Vineyard, Sonoma County” ($50); Zetta (by Smith-Devereux) 2018 red blend “Napa Valley” ($64; direct shipping); Lanson non-vintage “Le Rosé, Champagne, France” ($70).

Recommended wines can be ordered from local wine stores unless indicated otherwise. Prices may differ. John can be reached at azpinewine@yahoo.com.

