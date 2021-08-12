By the Bottle: The moments and memories of wine

The more I study and the more I taste and drink, the more I come to feel that wine is like a picture. Maybe even more nuanced – like a painting. Certainly, it can be so much more than just a drink you enjoy with the right steak. Wine can transport you from your own location to another time and another place. Perhaps it’s a quick trip to Napa Valley where winemakers continue to experiment with new techniques and methods. Or maybe it’s a long journey across the sea to the Old World and the oaky aging of a fine vintage grown in the shady soil of France or Italy. Was it a dry year? Taste the wine and it can tell the story of how it was made, who made it and exactly where and when.

It seems there are at least two snapshots in every glass – the one that tells of the story of the wine itself and the story that your personal experience brings to each and every glass. Maybe those bubbles are the same flavor of Champagne you sipped with frosting smeared playfully across your nose on your wedding day. Or perhaps a simple supermarket red was a staple at the Sunday family dinner. Doubtless, when you come across that bottle again, memories of loved ones gathered round mom’s trusty meatloaf each week will immediately come flooding back to you.