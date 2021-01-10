GM unveils new logo, plans new website in shift to electric vehicles

Generation E

GM has touted its transformation to EVs and self-driving cars for years, saying it seeks a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

Last fall, GM CEO Mary Barra told Wall Street the company has invested $27 billion in EV and AV products through 2025 and will launch 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025. Previously, GM had said it would bring 20 new EVs to market by 2023.

The “Everybody In” campaign is intended to excite a new generation of buyers and challenge the perception of EVs by highlighting the range, performance and flexibility of GM's Ultium battery platform.

Ultium will power nearly all of GM's future EV lineup from mass-market to high-performance vehicles, including the 2022 GMC Hummer pickup due out late this year and the Cadillac Lyriq SUV due out early next year.

Ultium will allow EVs to go up to 450 miles on a full charge and it will power EVs of many sizes, shapes and price points. It is capable of 0-60 mph performance in three seconds on some models.

The "Everybody In" campaign is currently focused solely on the United States and it will be "significant" in terms of its placement in the media, but Wahl declined to say how much GM is spending on it.