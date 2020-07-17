GM offers up revealing new details of future electric cars

Additionally, GM's self-driving Cruise Origin will be the first production vehicle from GM's partnership with Honda.

GM's manufacturing targets

GM is investing $2.2 billion to retool its Detroit-Hamtramck plant to assemble all-electric vehicles there. It will start building the electric GMC Hummer next year, then the Cruise Origin.

In fact, GM insiders dub the plant, "Factory Zero" because the cars it will build will all have zero emissions. GM has said once the plant is fully operational, it will create 2,200 jobs.

In its Sustainability Report, GM said it will allocate more than $20 billion of capital and engineering resources to its electric and autonomous vehicle programs between now and 2025.

GM continues to build a battery cell plant in a joint venture with LG Chem near Lordstown, Ohio, which will make Ultium cells. The Ultium battery enables a variety of electric vehicles to be built across brands and segments on the same platform.

Furthering its commitment to the environment, GM said by 2030 half of the content on each of its new vehicles to be sourced from "non-virgin" or recycled items. It is also studying using bio-based materials such as algae in future cars.