Ford couldn't build F-150s fast enough — and it hurt 4th-quarter sales

—Overall sales dropped from 601,862 to 542,749

—Ford F-150 sales dropped 233,952 to 198,388, a 15.2% slide

Contrast those numbers with crosstown rival General Motors, which reported on Tuesday an overall 4.8% increase in fourth-quarter sales, with luxury brand Cadillac up 5.8%, Chevrolet up 4.6% and GMC jumping 10.4%. For the quarter, GM sold 771,323 vehicles, its best fourth-quarter retail sales since 2007. And Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dropped only 8%.

Unlike its rivals, Ford saw extended impact of the COVID-19 shutdown that lasts two months because the automaker was unable to create a backlog of 2020 F-150 trucks while changing over factories to build 2021 models. So inventory couldn't keep up with demand, dealers reported.

"The F-Series continues to be the bestselling truck. It's not as though that's in jeopardy," Merkle said.

During the past three months, Ford held the lead in the pickup truck wars with F-Series selling 198,388 against the Chevy Silverado at 179,444 and Ram at 161,266.

The big issue is not having enough stock, and that will change dramatically in 2021, he said. "Our new product is not even out yet. Fourth quarter represents an inflection point for us."