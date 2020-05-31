COVID-19 will change the way we buy cars forever. Here's how

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DETROIT -- At some point, we've all felt like a chump in a car dealership showroom, waiting for the salesperson to emerge from a shrouded back office where they presumably spent the last 20 minutes pushing a hard-nosed manager to chip another hundred bucks off the price of that car you're haggling over.

After hours at the dealership, it feels like an endless game that you're destined to lose.

But that exhausting and enigmatic car-buying process at bricks-and-mortar stores will be a relic of the past in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, industry experts predict. Mandated stay-home orders have forced car buyers and dealers to adopt a new 'bricks-and-clicks' model instead.

"I can order my groceries to my door, I can order new running shoes to my door ... every part of our life right now is delivered," said Jessica Stafford, general manager of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. "Our studies have shown that in the COVID-19 world, I want to be able to have a virtual walk around the car and be able to talk to the dealer. You bring it to my house, it's clean and I can test it. If I do buy it, you bring it back to my house for final delivery."