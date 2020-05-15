Car insurance rebates are coming, but are they enough?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stay-at-home orders have meant Americans are driving less — and many insurers are giving policyholders a break that should appear soon in the mail or on their account.

The discounts, announced by some insurance companies in early April, range from 10% to 30%.

Most insurance companies are paying the April premium rebate in May and the May rebate in June. Depending on how customers pay their premiums, most will get a credit but some will receive a check.

All auto policyholders are eligible for the rebate as long their company offers it. Consumers can call their car insurance agent or company for details.

The amount of the payback varies, from Allstate’s 15% premium discount for two months to American Family’s $50 per vehicle break, Farmers’ 25% discount for one month and State Farm’s discount over two months of about 29%.

The refunds were given to reflect drivers spending far less time on the road and road crashes dropping by 50% virtually overnight once the stay-in-place orders were issued.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and Center for Economic Justice (CEJ), both consumer-advocacy groups, asked state insurance regulators to ensure the relief in mid-March.