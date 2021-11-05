Auto review: Lexus got things just right with 2022 NX 350

When Lexus first arrived decades ago, it was very much a split personality. Sure, there was the exquisitely engineered Lexus LS 400, a clear attempt at bettering the finest sedans from Germany. But it was sold alongside the ES 250, which was little more than a Camry with unwarranted airs of superiority. It was as if your plumber crashed a debutante’s ball.

It’s worth remembering when considering the Lexus NX. It first appeared in 2015 as a classic automotive upsell. Essentially, Toyota draped the RAV4 in Lexus couture. But this sleight of hand worked wonderfully. The Lexus NX is now the brand’s second most popular vehicle after the RX, having grown to account for 23 percent of sales. So nearly one in four Lexus vehicles is a compact crossover.

With that kind of popularity, any changes must be made carefully. So even if the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX doesn’t initially seem dramatically different, it most certainly is. Just check out the tailgate. There you’ll see Lexus spelled out in letters in place of the Lexus L logo. Officials at Lexus seem to consider this a big deal, and I suppose it is if you’re a Lexus marketer. But other changes are far more significant, with the most important being found inside.