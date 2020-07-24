Amtrak to ban customers who refuse to wear face masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA -- Amtrak is tightening its recent face mask requirement.

The passenger railroad began requiring customers to wear a mask or facial covering in May to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, but guidelines on its website now say Amtrak "reserves the right to remove customers or ban them from future travel in the event of noncompliance."

The update came Thursday, according to USA Today. When asked how Amtrak would enforce its requirement in May, Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll said that customers were to supply their own facial coverings and that service would be denied to those who weren't adhering to the policy.

Reached for comment Friday, Toll did not confirm when the update was made, or clarify why it strengthened the requirement.

"As part of Amtrak's ongoing commitment to protect customers and front-line employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak is requiring that all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses wear face masks," Amtrak said in a statement. "Face masks can be removed when customers are in their private rooms. Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement."