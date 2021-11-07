'Boeing needs a bridge': Planemaker looks abroad to keep Super Hornet line rolling

Boeing hasn't been on the best terms with the Canadian government of late. The company lost an opportunity to sell Canada some Super Hornets a few years back when it accused Ottawa of illegally subsidizing one of its competitors in the commercial airliner business.

But some analysts said not every country needs the high-end stealth of the F-35, an argument Boeing itself makes.

"F-35 is the car you drive on Sunday, and the Super Hornet is the car you drive every other day, to work and school," said Boeing F/A-18 program manager Jen Splaingard.

The Super Hornet is also cheaper, part of its appeal to the U.S. Navy in recent years. "We have seen orders for Super Hornets just based on price tag," said Jeff Windau, who covers Boeing at local brokerage Edward Jones. "The F-35 is very expensive and is not necessarily what is needed in all applications."

If neither Canada nor Finland buys the pitch, Boeing could face a "business decision" on whether to subsidize the line until a new order comes in, Splaingard said. That could mean stretching out current orders or diverting workers to other lines.

But if the pitches sell, Boeing would get money to keep people in place for the real prize: next-generation aircraft.