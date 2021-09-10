Apple can't block links to alternative payments, judge rules in Epic Games v. Apple

Epic has not yet responded to requests for comment.

In a statement, Apple focused on the judge’s decision that Epic did not demonstrate Apple operated an illegal monopoly.

“Today the Court has affirmed what we’ve known all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law,” the company said in a statement. “... Apple faces rigorous competition in every segment in which we do business, and we believe customers and developers choose us because our products and services are the best in the world.”

“We remain committed to ensuring the App Store is a safe and trusted marketplace that supports a thriving developer community and more than 2.1 million U.S. jobs, and where the rules apply equally to everyone,” Apple added.

The judge’s injunction is set to take effect within 90 days, unless a higher court steps in. It is unclear, yet, whether Apple or Epic Games will appeal Gonzalez Rogers’ decision.

In its lawsuit against Apple, the Goliath of the tech world, Cary-based Epic Games played the role of David, pushing the judge to give developers more power against Apple’s App Store and its giant-size share of purchases made within apps.