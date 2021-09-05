Apple, Bose and others pump up the volume on hearing aid options, filling void left by FDA

With an increasing number of hearing aids and PSAPs being sold directly to consumers, advocates are eager for the FDA rules to come out, because they worry about the confusion caused by the array of choices — with none having the FDA’s full seal of approval.

“The FDA delaying regulations has done more harm than good, because the direct-to-consumer market is filling the void and people are doing what they want, and we don’t know the quality of these devices,” said Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America, a consumer advocacy group.

The law, sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), gave the FDA until August 2020 to issue regulations. Last year, after missing that deadline, FDA officials said the covid-19 pandemic had delayed the rule-making process.

Many in the hearing aid industry are concerned about the unchecked competition likely to come with allowing consumers to buy aids on their own without an evaluation by a hearing specialist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Sawalich, CEO of Starkey, the largest U.S.-based hearing aid company, said consumers need expert assistance to test their hearing, buy an appropriate aid, properly fit it and fine-tune its settings.