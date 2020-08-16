Amazon wins loyal Walmart shoppers as Americans stampede online

Turns out the online retail giant was perfectly situated to take advantage of a sudden shift in consumer behavior that, according to McKinsey, has compressed 10 years worth of online sales growth into three months. Amazon's easily searchable website packed with hundreds of millions of products that can be delivered from warehouses scattered across the country stood out more than ever when the malls and Main Street went dark. And shoppers suddenly became quite forgiving of delivery delays. More than 8 in 10 thought holdups of a few days or longer were reasonable given the outbreak, according to a survey of 500 Amazon consumers conducted in June by Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Goat Consulting.

As always, consumers are mostly mission-shopping at Amazon -- hitting the site with a list that now includes everything from hand wipes and masks to above-ground pools and home-office furniture. But another trend has emerged too. People who once trolled the mall with no particular product in mind are starting to do the same on Amazon, which hasn't previously been known for window shopping. Consider the surge in demand for shelves shaped like coffins and gigantic stuffed panthers -- classic retail therapy for a panicked populace.