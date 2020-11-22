 Skip to main content
OneAZ Credit Union selected as finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics
OneAZ Credit Union selected as finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics

The Better Business Bureau of Arizona has recently named OneAZ Credit Union as a winner of the 2020 Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Torch Awards for Ethics recognize companies that display an outstanding level of ethics and integrity in all of their business dealings, generating a high level of trust among employees, customers and communities.

“It’s absolutely awesome to have been selected as a winner for the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics,” says President and CEO of OneAZ Credit Union Kim Reedy. “This is a tremendous honor, and our associates have worked so hard to earn this. We remain committed to our mission of truly improving the lives of our members, our associates and the communities we serve.”

To be selected, businesses must have an A- or higher rating from the BBB and demonstrate their commitment to ethics through six categories: leadership, communications, unity, performance management, ethical human resources and a commitment to the community.

OneAZ won in the category of businesses with 151 or more employees in Arizona. Finalists were judged by an independent panel, with award selections announced in October.

