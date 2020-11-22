OneAZ Credit Union selected as finalist in Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics

MoneyTips

The holidays are supposed to be a jolly time, but this year is shaping up to be a bit more stressful than usual as consumers worry about their financial situations and stress over seasonal expenses. In fact, a recent survey from Gallup found that consumers plan to spend an average of $805 on gifts this year, down from last year’s average spend of $942.

The good news is that you don't have to spend a lot of money to make the most of this year's holiday celebration and, for anyone who is eager to escape their home, a nearcation provides an affordable getaway option. While you will be saving money by driving rather than flying, it's still important to consider other ways to keep your overall vacation costs low.

Here are five tips to save on a holiday nearcation.

1. Travel before or after the holiday.

Prices on lodging for both hotels and vacatio...