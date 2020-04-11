Workers making ventilators fight risks to ‘help others save lives’

“I have to keep my sanity somehow,” she said. “It takes me to a worry-free environment. It’s my peaceful time, my ‘me’ time. It releases my stress.”

When they aren’t slammed with work, her co-workers, she said, are like family and keep things loose with good-natured humor. They also police themselves.

“We remind each other to be cautious, wash hands frequently, and we hold ourselves accountable to always get temperature screened at the front door,” said Ventec manufacturing engineer technician Sal Keomanivong, 50. “I’m thankful my family and my team is healthy. We must continue to stay healthy if we’re going to make ventilators to help others save lives.”

Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said the company’s initial goal was to boost production “fivefold” at the Bothell plant. Now, with the GM venture, he expects that to roughly double — from 250 ventilators a month there to 2,000. He knows the risks that entails.

“We’re trying to keep our team healthy,” he said. “There are general concerns around every member of the team and with most of their families at home not able to work. We’re bringing them into an environment where there’s constantly more and more and more people coming from all over to help ramp this company forward.”