What’s essential? Confusion clouds workers, employers

In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey kept golf courses, a $4 billion industry in his state, open, drawing criticism from many mayors in his state who argued they are a health hazard. In the letter, the mayors said the order was “too broad,” and singled out payday lenders as well as golf courses.

Even if courses are closed, golf courses need to keep greens watered or they might have to replace them, at a significant cost, once the crisis is over.

“We do know that landscapes and golf course maintenance could easily be lumped together in state legislation where golf course owners are trying to support at least those golf facilities being maintained,” Driscoll said.

But landscaping rules also vary. In Massachusetts, for example, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s closure order allows landscaping businesses to stay open if they can operate remotely or on sites with “social distancing.”

Texas did not restrict landscapers, but the city of Austin ordered them to close. In Michigan, Whitmer singled out landscapers as a type of business that should not be open and threatened fines or rescinding business licenses for those who do not comply.