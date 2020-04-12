Truckers warn supply chain in jeopardy if they don’t get better COVID-19 protection

“One of my drivers went to Pennsylvania this week on Interstate 70 right outside of Wheeling, W.V., and the Welcome Center was blocked off with no truck parking,” he said. “These are really just basic human decencies that we should have. We shouldn’t have to beg for these things. We’re trying to keep the lights on and the doors open.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao last week praised truckers and said the agency stands ready to build on actions it already has taken to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think many Americans think about the supply chain much during ordinary times,” she said in an interview with Transport Topics, “but now that phrase — the supply chain — is being talked about everywhere. So many more people now understand that it’s due to truckers and trucking companies that food shelves in a supermarket get stocked, or that gasoline stations are able to sell gasoline.”

Last Friday, the DOT’s Federal Highway Administration took action aimed at helping truckers find meals along their routes. The agency notified state transportation departments that it was suspending a law that prohibits commercial activity in interstate highway rest areas. That means commercial food trucks will now be allowed in those areas.