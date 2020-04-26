Truckers took a pass in first recovery bill, but not this time

Her son-in-law, Jesse, who is also a truck driver, used to do runs to a pork plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. But that plant got hit with the virus and “he doesn’t have that load now.”

“Our normal routes are just not normal anymore,” she said.

So far, the Mattsons have held off applying for small business loans. But that may change in the next few weeks, she said.

Sullivan said he has heard “largely positive stories” about the small business loan program.

“We did 10 years worth of (SBA) money in two weeks,” he said, marveling at the speed of the federal government in turning around the loans so quickly.

Others have been less impressed. Todd Spencer, president and CEO of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents some 160,000 professional drivers and small business drivers, wrote in an April 14 letter to leaders of the House and Senate Small Business committees that members were struggling to access the loans.

“Unfortunately, our members are experiencing significant difficulties in securing this assistance and encountering a chasm between what was touted when this legislation was enacted and what they are actually receiving,” he wrote.