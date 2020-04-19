The government could end up with a big stake in American Airlines — but only if travel recovers

Fort Worth, Texas-based American is giving the government 51.7 million shares.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin repeatedly said commercial airlines wouldn’t be given a handout and that taxpayers would be compensated for the assistance they gave. But how much they get back depends on how much airline stock prices are able to recover.

“It certainly feels like we’re at the bottom,” Parker told CNBC. “Our revenues are down 90% on year-over-year basis, and they’ve been that way now for a few weeks.”

American Airlines’ stock price has dropped nearly 60% since the beginning of 2020. Airline shares are actually down since the Treasury Department locked in its warrant price of $12.51 for American and $36.47 for Southwest.

But assuming stock prices recover as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, the government could make money back, even if it’s not close to how much it gave out in grants.

For American, a share price of $15 would give the government shares a value of about $128 million, or roughly about 2% of the company’s total market value. The agreement said American could either give the Treasury the profit on the stock increase in cash or in shares.