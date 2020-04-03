The $349 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program opens Friday

“It’s a good short-term liquidity solution, but it may not be sufficient for the duration of the shutdown we’re facing,” said Carolyn Z. Alford, a partner and head of the financial services industry at King and Spalding law firm in Atlanta. Still, “this is a really attractive program, the best that we’ve seen that’s targeted to small business. It’s straightforward on its terms and should be able to be executed quickly.”

Paperwork for the loans is available on the website for the Small Business Administration. Businesses can go to a participating SBA lender, bank or credit union, apply for a loan, and be approved as soon as the same day.

“If you have a relationship with a bank or an SBIC lender, that would helpful,” Alford said. “If you can go to people who’ve already vetted you, it’s quicker.”

The loans will become available starting Friday and be offered through June 30 of this year. Corporations and sole proprietors can apply beginning Friday. Independent contractors can apply starting April 10.

Businesses will need to show evidence of recent payroll expenses and have to agree to continue to employ those people, Alford said.