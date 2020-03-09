Target to test fresh grocery pickup and add more smaller-format stores

The Minneapolis-based retailer also will open 36 small format stores this year, a record number for these smaller models like the ones in Dinkytown and Uptown, executives said during the company’s annual investors’ meeting.

At the same time, Target is looking at a new convenience store size model of about 6,000 square feet, or about half the size of its smallest store. Such stores would be tucked into cities like New York and Philadelphia and would also offer in-store pickup of online orders in addition to a more limited assortment. It expects to sign a lease for one of these new concepts this year, with plans for it to open next year. Exectives said they see potential for hundreds of these kinds of locations down the road.

The company said it would also begin expanding robotics it has been testing in the Twin Cities to more warehouses that send better-sorted boxes to stores to help cut down on time employees spend stocking shelves.

The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in New York. But over the weekend, the company decided to instead broadcast it remotely from Minneapolis given the “rapidly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus.”