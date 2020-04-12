Small businesses are scrambling to grab $350 billion in coronavirus cash before it runs out

The new program required a new all-electronic system to speed the loans. Fitzpatrick said major lenders and the SBA had to build online systems in just one week. “The two page application is very straightforward,” Fitzpatrick said. “But they are also asking for pretty significant amounts of tax records. So we are getting some applications in with five electronic attachments. As you can imagine, keeping it organized is a big undertaking. And we need to get it right.”

ADP, Paychex and other automated payroll systems are expanding their own software to make it easier for small employers to collect PPP records, Fitzpatrick said.

Like many banks, Wilmington-based WSFS Bank is currently targeting PPP applications to its current business customers. WSFS reported “a high volume of applications” Monday from its largely Pennsylvania- and Delaware-based clients.

“We have lots of interest from small businesses we serve. They’re our first priority,” said Candice Caruso, director of government guaranteed lending at WSFS.

“We launched today and are actively entering applications as we receive them,” Caruso said Monday. “All of our customers are directed to our website and we have gotten loan confirmations,” she said.

Not everyone qualifies.